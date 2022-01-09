Perpetua Resources’ (PPTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$12.25 price objective on the stock.

TSE PPTA opened at C$5.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Perpetua Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.13 and a 12-month high of C$13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

