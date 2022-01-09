Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 114,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $55.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $312.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

