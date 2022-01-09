PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

PFX stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. PhenixFIN has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Equities analysts predict that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David A. Lorber purchased 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFX. 22NW LP bought a new stake in PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $4,810,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 26.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

