Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $31.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.14. 4,764,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.