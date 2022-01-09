Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.84 Billion

Brokerages predict that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post sales of $7.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $7.91 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 billion to $31.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.14. 4,764,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

