Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.