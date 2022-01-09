Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the November 30th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,315,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,854,000 after purchasing an additional 268,691 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 169,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 863,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

PSXP opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.55%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

