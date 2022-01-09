Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

PHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of PHR opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Phreesia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Phreesia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.