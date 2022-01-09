Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

