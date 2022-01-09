Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $13.33 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $510.70 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $622.33 and its 200-day moving average is $621.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

