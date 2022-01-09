Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after purchasing an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $378.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $278.95 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.67.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

