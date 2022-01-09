Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.29% of Simply Good Foods worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 503.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth about $6,335,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $26.78 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

