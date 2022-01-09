Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,952 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for 0.8% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $733.15 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $412.23 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $710.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

