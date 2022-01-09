Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) COO Sells $20,328.75 in Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) COO David Klanecky sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $20,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

PLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,053 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,718 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.