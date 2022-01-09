Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,500 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 588,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 590,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,926. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $243.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.15.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

