Pigeoncoin (PGN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22,177.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $630,549.16 and $22,177.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010198 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

