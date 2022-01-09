Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 163.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,746 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of AutoZone worth $23,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $1,664,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 24.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 9.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,014.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,936.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,731.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,969.29.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

