Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 9,566 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.12% of Robert Half International worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $165,068,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,379,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,697,000 after buying an additional 273,569 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,605,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

