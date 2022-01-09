Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 27,294 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 684,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $110,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 101.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after buying an additional 108,165 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.95 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $457.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

