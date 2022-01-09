Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

SNPS opened at $330.36 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

