Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 22,099 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

