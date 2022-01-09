Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 56,720 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 287,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,720 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 593.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,982,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,221,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,799 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

