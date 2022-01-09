Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 681 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,667,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA stock opened at $416.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $412.84 and its 200-day moving average is $360.86. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.10.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

