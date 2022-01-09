Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

