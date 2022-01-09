Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 165.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

IMRX opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth $3,247,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $18,082,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $52,403,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

