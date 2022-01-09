Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0215

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $665,217.03 and $131,376.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

