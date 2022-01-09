Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.14 ($0.14). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.45 ($0.14), with a volume of 55,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of £31.84 million and a PE ratio of -26.13.

Get Plant Health Care alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 879,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.15), for a total transaction of £96,694.62 ($130,298.64).

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.