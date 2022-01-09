Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,413 shares during the quarter. Centogene comprises about 0.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centogene were worth $21,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Centogene by 50.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Centogene by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Centogene during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Centogene alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CNTG. UBS Group cut shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Centogene stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. Centogene has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative return on equity of 56.32% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centogene will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.