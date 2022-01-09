Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,839,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 382,877 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises about 3.9% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Mosaic worth $137,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Mosaic by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 417,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 350,306 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 26.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

