Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,468 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Zymeworks worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Zymeworks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

ZYME stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $656.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

