Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,363 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $49.69 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

