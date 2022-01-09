Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 271,963 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,963 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group comprises about 2.0% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $69,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 710,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 743,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTHT shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.