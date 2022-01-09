Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 66,814 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,814 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Planet Fitness worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 12.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

