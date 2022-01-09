Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $91,705.14 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 11,727 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $91,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Gregory Maliassas sold 4,614 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $37,511.82.

On Friday, November 19th, Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,074 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $7,752,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 42.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

