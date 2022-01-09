PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,649,000 after buying an additional 659,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 116.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 13.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 8.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $135.93 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.51 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -234.36, a PEG ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.78.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

