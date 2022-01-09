PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $84.42 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $82.65 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.