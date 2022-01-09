PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,607,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

