PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,607,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $44.47.
In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
Featured Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.