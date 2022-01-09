PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 412 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $157.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.64. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $135.06 and a twelve month high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

