Polaris Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,300 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.7% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.88. 8,629,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,457,946. The firm has a market cap of $238.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

