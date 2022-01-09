Polaris Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 24.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Cinemark accounts for 2.4% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $74,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. 2,598,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.