Polaris Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.01.

BABA stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.81. 38,072,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,592,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.