Polaris Capital Management LLC Purchases 670,003 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 670,003 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for 8.1% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned 3.20% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $255,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 728.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 188,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 218,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.43. 409,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,668. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

