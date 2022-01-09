Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $40,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 13,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $177.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.52.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.