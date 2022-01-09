Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Pool by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,274,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $503.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.07.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.