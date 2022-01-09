Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) vs. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Popular shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Popular and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular 33.16% 15.29% 1.29% First Internet Bancorp 27.30% 12.92% 1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Popular and First Internet Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular $2.60 billion 2.81 $506.62 million $10.97 8.35 First Internet Bancorp $173.20 million 2.92 $29.45 million $4.69 10.94

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. Popular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Internet Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Popular has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Popular pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Popular pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Internet Bancorp pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Popular has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Internet Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Popular is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Popular and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Popular currently has a consensus target price of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.03%. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.25%. Given Popular’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Popular is more favorable than First Internet Bancorp.

Summary

Popular beats First Internet Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services. The Popular U.S. segment represents operations of the retail branch network in the U.S. mainland under the name of Popular. The company was founded on October 5, 1893 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

