PotCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $21.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,418.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.07544891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.26 or 0.00311797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.23 or 0.00896378 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.82 or 0.00454569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00260514 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,218,233 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.