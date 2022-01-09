Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

PWCDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.51 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

