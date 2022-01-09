Power Ledger Price Hits $0.29 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00064293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

