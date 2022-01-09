Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. Premier Foods has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

