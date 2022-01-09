Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 124,928 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 842.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,976. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $38.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.77.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

