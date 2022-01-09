Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,806 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $134.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,457,946. The company has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

